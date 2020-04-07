Hospital uses alternative method to see patients, practicing social distancing

Maine's proclamation of a civil emergency in March resulted in the postponement of all non-urgent medical procedures, elective surgeries, and appointments at hospitals and health care providers across the state, until further notice. Alain Bois, RN and Chief Operating Officer at Northern Maine Medical Center, says this allowed hospitals more regulatory relief in how they provide services, specifically the use of TeleHealth appointments.

"We've really maximized that platform and will continue to expand it to other specialties. So we started off with our primary offices. We did it also with our behavioral health offices," says Alain Bois.