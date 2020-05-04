Hospital works to help staff reduce stress levels

During difficult times like we're faced with now, employees want to feel their concerns are being heard. Andrna Christopher, a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at NMMC, says hospital officials are doing just that, meeting with staff daily to see how they're doing.

