Cary Medical Center has reported 17 cases of flu so far this season, 10 of influenza B and 7 of influenza A.

Dr. Regen Gallagher says officials believe there are a lot more cases than that, but not everyone seeks treatment when they're sick. According to a release from the Maine CDC, influenza has been confirmed in all 16 counties of the state. Gallagher says this year's vaccine consists of both strains but that doesn't mean it's foolproof.