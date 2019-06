Northern Aroostook Regional Airport in Frenchville, ME, $300,000 - grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the apron and construct a taxiway

Houlton International Airport in Houlton, ME, $108,000 – grant funds will be used to remove obstructions.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Maine will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.