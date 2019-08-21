Houlton Border Patrol arrest Canadian citizen trying to cross illegally

HOULTON, Maine - On Friday, August 16, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a report of a vehicle crossing the border illegally in Houlton. A short time later, responding agents located the vehicle and arrested the Canadian citizen driver.

At approximately 7:00 AM, Border Patrol agents were notified of a vehicle incursion across the international boundary with Canada. “We are constantly evaluating known and potential vulnerabilities to our security along the border,” said Houlton Station Patrol Agent in Charge Brent Conley. “This area is a known vulnerability so it is monitored and patrolled regularly, allowing us to respond quickly.”

The vehicle, a green 2005 Ford Focus, was located by responding agents. The driver of the vehicle, Kyle Woodcock, 24, of (Saint John), New Brunswick, was identified as a Canadian citizen with no record of him or the vehicle legally entering the United States. Woodcock was taken to the Houlton Station for processing and charged with 8 USC 1325, Entry Without Inspection.

“This incident highlights the importance of maintaining a proper combination of manpower, infrastructure, and technology in northern Maine,” said Jason Owens, Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol in Maine.

“We do not field a great deal of vehicle barriers or other means of impedance, so we relying on technology, the public, and our border area stake holders to inform our patrol and response activities.”

“Consequence delivery is a vital part of our enforcement strategy,” said Owens. “If you cross the border illegally in Maine, we will seek criminal prosecution and move to seize any vehicle used in the attempt.”

The Border Patrol in Maine relies on the cooperation and assistance of the public. Anyone wishing to make a confidential report of suspicious activity may call (800) 851-8727 to contact the United States Border Patrol in Maine.

