Houlton Cancels Agriculture Fair

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of many events throughout the state of Maine, and now another one can be added to the list, the Houlton Agricultural Fair. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with the executive director of the Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce to see what the plan is going forward.

Houlton has cancelled the Agricultural Fair due to covid 19 concerns.

Jane Torres, the Executive Director of the Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce says the restrictions in place would make it hard to run a fair.

