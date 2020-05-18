Houlton Man in Police Custody After High Speed Chase on Saturday

State Police say a Houlton man faces a number of charges after a high speed chase on the Maine Turnpike Saturday afternoon where speeds reached 120 MPH. 43 year old Michael Pierce was taken to the Cumberland County Jail after troopers stopped his car in Falmouth. Pierce was charged with eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and operating after his driver's license was suspended. Troopers began getting calls at 12:30 PM of a southbound vehicle driving at high speeds and erratically. Troopers attempted to stop his car in Sabattus, but the car refused to stop and was passing other vehicles weaving in and out of the breakdown lane. Just after 1 PM, the car pulled over in Falmouth. Pierce had two passengers in the North Carolina registered car who were not charged.

