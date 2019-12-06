Houlton PD Arrest Presque Isle Women on Drug Charges

On Saturday, November 30 2019, Officer Travis Smith of HPD attempted to stop a vehicle suspected of drug activity and other traffic violations. The suspect operator failed to stop and attempted to elude the officer. Officer Smith engaged in a brief pursuit east bound on Pleasant Street. The fleeing vehicle was unable maneuver the intersection at the Foxcroft road and lost control striking an unoccupied barn structure across the roadway. Upon the crash, the suspect fled but was quickly apprehended by Officer Smith and arrested. The suspect was later identified as Chelsey Mcbreairty 27 of Presque Isle, Maine. Officer Smith contacted the Border Patrol and requested a K-9 unit for assistance. Upon deployment of the K-9, it was determined to be a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle. As a result of the entire on scene investigation, HPD obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. Mcbreairty was charged with multiple charges and transported to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Mcbreairty was Charged with:

A- Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule Drugs: Class A Felony.

B- Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs: Class D Misdemeanor

C- Eluding and Officer: Class C Felony

D- Diving to Endanger: Class E Misdemeanor

E- Criminal Mischief: Class D Misdemeanor

F- Refusing to submit to Arrest or Detention: Class E Misdemeanor

G- Speeding over 30 MPH: Class E Misdemeanor

H- Violation of Condition of Release: Class E Misdemeanor

I- Operating while License Suspended or Revoked: Class E Misdemeanor.