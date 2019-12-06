Houlton PD Arrest Weston Man

On December 05 2019, the Houlton Police Department (HPD) received a Law Enforcement bulletin reporting a Black 2018 Dodge Durango had been stolen from a car dealership in Newport, Maine by a Courtney M. Welton 59 of Weston and believed to be headed to Houlton to contact family. Further information indicated that the suspect may be in the possession of a firearm and had eluded another law enforcement agency earlier that afternoon. HPD began direct communications with Newport Police Department to gather as much information as possible. Given the timeline, it was estimated the suspect may be arriving in Houlton soon or had already done so. HPD began extra patrols in strategic areas looking for the suspect vehicle. HPD Officer Travis Smith located the suspect vehicle on North Road near I95. Officer Smith initiated the stop resulting in the suspect attempting to elude. The suspect vehicle proceeded north bound towards Littleton. HPD called and were assisted by the Maine State Police and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. Visual contact was lost with the suspect vehicle and a perimeter was set up with all agencies. A few moments later, the suspect vehicle was located on the Ingraham Road in Littleton by the Maine State Police. The suspect vehicle lost control on a portion of the road not maintained during the winter. The suspect still with the vehicle was apprehended.

HPD responded to the scene and arrested the suspect identified as Courtney M. Welton 59 of Weston, Maine. Welton was charged with the following:

A- Receiving Stolen Property: Class B Felony

B- Eluding an Officer: Class C Felony

C- Driving to Endanger: Class E Misdemeanor

D- Criminal Speed: Class E Misdemeanor

E- Violation of Conditional Release: Class E Misdemeanor