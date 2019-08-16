Houlton Police seek motorcyclist who failed to stop for officer

At approximately 9:20 on August 15th, The Houlton Police Department attempted to stop a motorcycle on Court Street for a safety violation.

According to a post on the department's facebook page, the operator of the motorcycle refused to stop, and took off at a high rate of speed. Houlton Officers pursued the motorcycle for a short time in an effort to identify the driver.

No registration plate appeared to be present on the motorcycle. The only key feature of the motorcycle was an unusually bright white light on the back of it. Police say this suggests that the taillight may have been broken/damaged. The operator was an unknown male.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Houlton Police Department at 207-532-2287.