Houlton Regional Hospitalist back in the U.S. after being stranded in Honduras

Dr. Jennifer Cavalari is now back at her home in Waterville, Maine.

"It's good, like I said my cats were very happy."

Dr. Cavalari had been in Honduras since March 5th. She is the CEO of a nonprofit called SELF, which stands for sustainable, empowerment, leadership foundation. She typically goes to Honduras every two or three months to do work in sustainability development. She has spent the past couple of weeks trying to get back to the U.S. Last Friday was the first time in weeks a flight was scheduled to leave Honduras for the states.

"We left our house around 7am and arrived at the airport around 9. There was a line, everyone had to stand a meter apart all the way out the doors, obviously I was relieved to find out it was open. My flight through United was the only one that wasn't canceled."

She says she was relieved to finally be able to get a flight.

"First flight was full and the second flight that I took from Houston to Boston, I was worried it was going to be canceled because about half of the domestic flights were canceled. There was probably maybe 15 people on the plane."

Once in Boston she had to negative a way to get to her car in New Hampshire.

"I rented a car in Boston drove to Portsmouth, the Portsmouth car place didn't open until the morning so I stayed a night in a hotel, and then the next morning drove to the car rental place, they weren't providing any rides or shuttles, so called an uber, got an uber driver to take me to my car and once I had my car it's about a two hour drive back to Waterville from there."

Dr. Cavalari says when she left for Honduras at the beginning of March she never imagined how much the world would change. She says although she was happy to get home, she was sad to leave Honduras.

"That was hard too, saying goodbye to my team and not knowing what the world is going to look like and when I'm going to be back."

All in all it took 36 hours for her to get home. She now has to quarantine herself for two weeks before she can return to her full time job as a Hospitalist at Houlton Regional. She says she's feeling great, and is excited to get back to work.