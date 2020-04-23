Houlton Southside After-School Program gives back to those on the frontlines

First responders and those on the front lines in Houlton received some love on Wednesday. Houlton Southside's after school program donated $2000.

Half of that went to Adopt a Block, an organization that's been giving out food to those in need. The remainder of the money went to The Vault restaurant, where the owners, David and Kristin Wells prepared meals for staff at the jail, first responders at the fire department, Ambulance, and police departments, staff at Katahdin Valley Health Center and Houlton Regional Hospital's emergency room.