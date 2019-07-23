Houlton asking for public input in Revitalization Roadmap Process

The Maine Downtown Center (MDC), a program of Maine Development Foundation (MDF), is pleased to select the Town of Houlton’s Downtown Committee as a partner in building a Downtown Revitalization Roadmap™. Houlton has demonstrated the capacity to complete the project and also to implement the strategies from the plan when it is completed.

Downtown Redevelopment Services, LLC will be facilitating the project. The Revitalization Roadmap™ process is a streamlined planning process that takes 7-10 weeks and involves downtown visioning, a downtown assessment (ordinances, business health and building conditions), public input and strategic recommendations (tasks, initiatives or policy suggestions). The recommendations are grounded in short and long-term achievable goals that are highly action oriented and use existing resources or are no and low cost for implementation.

“This project will give Houlton the tools they need to move their community forward,” says Anne Ball, Maine Downtown Center Director. Houlton has done much of the ground work to improve their downtown and this project will position them to continue their revitalization efforts”

