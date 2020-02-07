Houlton home damaged by fire

The Houlton Fire Department responded to a call to 869 North Road shortly after 8 p.m. on February 6. Upon arrival, firefighters found a chimney fire had spread to the attic of the two-story farmhouse. According to tax records, the home is owned by Jessica York, but was vacant at the time of the fire. It is not known if the house is insured.

The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage. Littleton and Monticello firefighters also assisted, with crews clearing the scene around 11:20 p.m.