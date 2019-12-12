Houlton man arrested and charged after head on accident on North Road

On December 11 2019, the Houlton Police Department responded to a reported head on motor vehicle accident on the North Road at the intersection of the Houlton Plaza. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2004 Dodge Pick-up operated by Noah W. Blake 22 of Houlton, was south bound on the North Road when he substantially crossed the centerline striking two north bound vehicles. Although all vehicles were substantially damaged, no major injuries were reported.

During the on scene investigation, Blake became combative with HPD Officer Shane Campbell and the assisting Deputy. After a physical altercation, Blake was secured and transported to HRH for possible injuries and suspected high level of intoxication. During the physical altercation, both Officer Campbell and the Sheriff Deputy sustained minor injuries. Blake was later transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Blake was charged with:

1- Two (2) counts of Assault on and Officer: Class C Felony

2- Operating Under the Influence: Class D Misdemeanor

3- Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention: Class D Misdemeanor.

HPD was assisted by the Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Houlton Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

