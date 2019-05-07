Houlton man facing charges after driving wrong way on the Interstate

A 43-year-old man from Houlton is facing a number of charges after driving the wrong way on the Interstate Monday evening.

Maine State Police got reports of a wrong way driver in Smyrna around 9PM. Troopers say David Cram was traveling south bound in the north bound lanes.

Trooper Scott Duff of Troop F attempted to get in front of the vehicle to deploy spikes and stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Troopers from Bangor shut down Northbound traffic in Medway. They lost sight of Cram's vehicle in the Sherman area.

Later that evening, the vehicle was located on Route 11 in Ashland and had run out of gas.

Cram was taken into custody without incident.

He will be charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, and reckless conduct among other moving violations.

The investigation is ongoing.