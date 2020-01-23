Former Houlton Customs agent sentenced for possession of child porn

According to a statement by U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank, a Houlton man was sentenced January 23rd in Bangor for possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon D. Levy sentenced 46-year-old Larry O’Neal, to 51 months in prison, followed by seven years of supervised release. O’Neal was found guilty on April 26th, 2019, following a four-day jury trial.

Court records and trial evidence revealed O’Neal was found with images of child pornography on his computer in January 2018, when law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home. Agents began investigating O’Neal after his computer was observed on a peer-to-peer file sharing network as having files associated with child pornography. O'Neal was serving as a U.S. Customs officer in Houlton at the time of his arrest.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together on the investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

