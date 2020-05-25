Houlton man sustained minor injuries after striking a moose on the interstate.

Hersey Town Twp., Maine: A Houlton man sustained minor injuries after he struck a moose in the roadway. According to the state police, 24 year old Andrew Hanning was traveling south on the interstate in Hersey Town Township when he struck a moose in the road way. Andrew lost control of his Volkswagon Jetta, crossing both lanes of the interstate and struck several trees in the median. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene. Andrew sustained minor injuries and was transported by Patten Ambulance Service to Millinocket Regional Hospital. The moose was killed in the crash. Police say speed was not a factor in the crash.