Houlton organizations collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Dorian

The Houlton Police Department has teamed up with Aid for Kids to collect hurricane relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Dorian, according to a statement on the department's facebook page.

Items can be dropped off at the Houlton Police Department located at 97 Military Street in Houlton. The following is a list of needed items.

Items needed are: small generators, chainsaws, extension cords, work gloves, dust masks, duct tape, tarps of various sizes, new (empty) gas containers, large trash bags, flashlights, batteries of various sizes, zip ties, blankets, unused linens, unused sleeping bags, and tents.

Cleaning supplies needed include: bleach, laundry detergent, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, mops, buckets, chlorine tablets, and paper towels.

Also needed are hygiene products: soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hair brushes, toilet paper, female sanitary products, deodorant, bandages, bug spray, and sunscreen.

Baby items are include: diapers (various sizes), jarred baby food, formula, wipes, and bottles.

Non-perishable food is also being collected: canned goods, rice, pasta, soup. Manual can openers are also needed.