Houlton police investigating theft of pickup

The Houlton Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with locating a stolen motor vehicle.

Police describe the vehicle as a white, 2007 Chevy Silverado, with a wooden flat bed. Police say the truck was stolen from Backwoods' INC, located at 60 Alice Avenue.

The vehicle was last seen on September 25th, around 8 p.m. It was discovered missing on September 26th at 10:30 a.m.

Police are currently investigating all available leads, but If you have any information regarding this incident, call the department at 207-532-2287, or message the Houlton Police Department facebook page. You may remain anonymous.