Televisions, computers, and other electronics were recycled over the weekend, as the Houlton Rotarians held their annual E-waste collection event. NewsSource 8's Megan Cole was there, and learned that E-waste can be quite toxic.
Houlton's Rotarians annual E-waste collection event has another successful year
Posted: Wed 2:30 PM, Sep 11, 2019
