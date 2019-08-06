Houlton's police chief filed claim against town for $250,000.00

The basis for claim states members of the Town Council circumvented the Town Manager and coopted one of Mr. Deluca's subordinates to conduct an illegal investigation of Mr. DeLuca.

In addition, statements were made about Mr. DeLuca being under investigation during a public session of a Town Council meeting. These acts violated Mr. DeLuca's right to privacy and his Constitutional Due Process rights.

"The illegal actions of the Town Council created a hostile work environment and temporarily damaged Mr. DeLuca's reputation amongst the law enforcement community. These actions caused physical injury to Mr. DeLuca."

The claim states the amount of monetary damages include pain and suffering, impairment, anticipated future expenses.

Houlton's town manager had no comment on the claim.

Chief Tim DeLuca said he could not respond.