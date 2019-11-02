House Fire in Fort Fairfield

At 12:37AM Saturday morning, November 2nd, the Fort Fairfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 128 Fort Hill Street. Upon arrival the home was fully involved with fire. The home was occupied by David and Courtney Raymond and their three children. They were alerted be their smoke detectors and all made it out safely. Mr. and Mrs. Raymond also had three dogs and one cat. First res-ponders are sorry to say two dogs and the cat were lost in the fire. The department was assisted by the Fort Police Department, Mutual Aid from Easton Fire Department and EMERA. The total firefighters on scene was 15. The home was a complete loss but firefighters were able to save the garage and a vehicle. The family was put in touch with the Red Cross. The Fire Marshall’s office has been called to help with the investigation. The cause of the fire is undermined and under investigation.

The Fire and Police Department are taking donations of clothing for the family due them loosing everything and have set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

Police Chief Shawn Newell says any donations of clothing would be a huge help to them. Their sizes are as follows: Adult male, small/medium tops, 30x32 pants, size 9 shoe; (any medical scrubs for his work would be greatly appreciated), adult female, XL top, 15/17 pant, size 7 shoe, toddler size 3T boy, 9 toddler shoe. Their other two children have clothing in storage and should be all set. Two cell phones were also lost in the fire.

