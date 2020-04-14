How Maine State Police Are Handling Calls in Light of COVID-19

Most people have to limit contact with others because of COVID-19, but what do you do if your job requires you to be around the public? News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with a Lieutenant from the Maine State Police about how they are handling this issue.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, most people are inside and avoiding contact with others.

But in some jobs contact with others can’t be avoided.

Lt. Brian Harris is with the Maine State Police and he says that dispatchers check to see see if callers have any COVID-19 symptoms, to alert the answering police.

