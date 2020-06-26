How people can cope with returning to normal

It’s been more than 100 days since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States with no end in sight. Some people are starting to go back to work, while others are still working from home. As more businesses open, cases have been going up throughout the country as well, including an outbreak recently in Houlton. All of this can cause continued anxiety. Megan Cole has more on ways people can cope with returning to normal.

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112

AMHC Access Center: 1-800-244-6431