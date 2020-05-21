Human Remains Found in Washington County

State Police say human remains were found earlier today off Route 187 in Jonesport near Wilders Way. The discovery came after a search which included police dogs and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Maine Warden Service, State Police and community volunteers. The remains will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta where an autopsy is scheduled Friday.

Authorities have been attempting to locate 43 year old William Merchant who was last seen July 4 last year. He was reported missing on July 8 and was last seen in the Jonesport area. State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Warden Service have been attempting to locate Merchant, since he was reported missing.

Deputy Jim Malloy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and State Police Detective Chad Lindsey have headed up the investigation. We anticipate knowing more after the autopsy and hope that the remains can be identified , along with a cause of death.

