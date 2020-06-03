Human remains discovered in Sandy Stream in Unity

State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Sandy Stream in Unity. The discovery was made by kayakers last Friday. They contacted the Waldo Sheriff's Office. State Police Detectives collected the remains and have consulted with the State Medical Examiner’s office. The remains appear to be an adult man and likely have been in the stream for several years. Detectives, Game Wardens and State Police Evidence Technicians conducted searches of the area this week and more are planned, both in the stream and in the immediate area. Investigators also have reviewed missing persons cases on file, but there is no obvious match. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call State Police in Augusta at 624-7076.

