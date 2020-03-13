Human smuggler sentenced to eight months for July 2019 Mars Hill incident

HOULTON, Maine: A human smuggler was sentenced to eight months in prison for alien smuggling during a July 2019 incident. The individual was convicted under Title 8 U.S. Code 1324.

On July 23, 2019, Maine State Police conducted a vehicle stop near Mars Hill. The vehicle contained eight subjects and the State Trooper requested assistance. The United States Border Patrol quickly arrived on scene to lend assistance.

After responding to the call for assistance from the Maine State Police, Border Patrol Agents arrested eight Mexican nationals. All of the subjects in the vehicle were determined to be in the United States illegally and seven of the subjects had illegally crossed the border into the United States prior to the vehicle stop.

All eight Mexican nationals were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol and brought to the Houlton Border Patrol Station for processing and removal. One of the subjects was charged and convicted with alien smuggling under Title 8 U.S. Code 1324. He was sentenced to eight months, time served. At the conclusion of his criminal proceedings he is being transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) for removal.

“The U.S. Border Patrol values its partnerships and cooperation with state and local agencies. Due to the vastness of our border and lack of resources, they are more valuable than ever and this event is evidence of the value in maintaining positive relationships with our state and local law enforcement partners,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider.

The Border Patrol in Maine relies on the cooperation and assistance of the public. Anyone wishing to make a confidential report of suspicious activity may call (800) 851-8727 to contact the United States Border Patrol in Maine.

