Hundreds gathered in New Sweden to celebrate

According to Brenda Jepson, Co-chairmen of the festival, she has photos that date back to 1905 of Midsommar being celebrated, but it has been going on longer than that. Homemade ice cream, Swedish meatballs, and cardamom flavored coffee were some of the foods that people could taste to get a small bite of Swedish cuisine. To Jepson, this tradition is an important way to stay connected with her roots and a great way to learn about the history and eat delicious traditional food!