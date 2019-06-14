Hundreds to Participate in Relay For Life of Aroostook Event

The 2019 Relay For Life of Aroostook event is set to take place June 22, 2019 from 11am to 11pm at the Caribou High School Track. During this time, teams made up of survivors, families, friends and caregivers will walk or run laps on the track relay style with the goal of raising funds to support free programming for cancer patients and families as well as research. The event will also host a wide variety of activities and entertainment for community members to participate in as well.

“I think it is a common misconception that you can only participate in Relay For Life if you are on a team and walk or run the track for 12 hours” says Jordyn Madore, Co-Chair of this year’s Relay For Life of Aroostook. “Walking is key part of Relay, but our event wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community and we are encouraging everyone to stop by and experience Relay first hand. We will have inflatables, games, food, raffles and crafts for sale throughout the day. DJ Frank will be providing much of the music, but we also have our local Northern Star performers and we are bringing a band based out of Bangor, Low Talker, to Caribou for the first time to play for us. Add in our event’s ceremonies and we definitely have something for everyone.”

One of the signature ceremonies taking place is the Survivor Ceremony, which begins at 5pm and recognizes cancer survivors, their supporters and those who lost the battle. The ceremony will feature two local speakers, Heather Fox and Ken Atcheson, and will conclude with a Survivor’s lap and Survivor reception, sponsored by Cary Medical Center.

“Team Heather was started by my amazing family after my cancer diagnosis and this is our third year participating,” says Fox. “Relay for Life of Aroostook is a great opportunity to help the American Cancer Society continue to help with research, education, help and hope. It is a day that celebrates the fighter, the survivor, those who are no longer with us and the family and friends who love us!”