I-95 Crash in Dyer Brook

At 4:30AM January 18th Saturday morning, Houlton Regional Communications Center received a call from an owner of a local restaurant in Oakfield who reported that there was a male at their restaurant that had been in an accident on the interstate. The male was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with injuries sustained in the crash as well as case of hypothermia/frostbite. Trooper Cotton located the vehicle in the area of I 95 285 South Bound in Dyer Brook in the ditch. Trooper Cotton determined that the operator of the vehicle swerved to avoid something in the roadway and went off the road. The operator ran approximately 1 mile to get help. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. The Maine State Police would like to remind motorists to always keep proper winter attire in their vehicles in case of situations like this. (e.g., warm jackets, hats, gloves and footwear)