ICE expected to launch massive immigration raids in 10 US cities

Raids targeting immigrant families could be carried out as soon as this weekend.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will reportedly kick off massive raids targeting thousands of undocumented immigrants starting this Sunday. (Source: ICE/CNN)

President Donald Trump on Monday sent out a warning on Twitter, hinting that something big was about to go down involving undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Now, a senior immigration official has confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is set to launch raids in 10 U.S. cities beginning this Sunday, targeting about 2,000 people.

Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan told reporters in response to the president’s tweet, “If you’re here illegally, then you should be removed … and in this case, that includes families.”

Democratic leaders are responding, calling the planned raids “shameful,” “a reelection stunt” and “a despicable act of racism.”

Morgan said ICE’s goal isn’t to separate families, but to deter migrants from trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also now deploying an additional 1,000 Texas National Guardsmen in an effort to combat what he calls an escalating humanitarian crisis at the border.

"The personnel of the Border Patrol is overwhelmed. They need more assistance,” Abbott said. “Congress is not providing the funding for that assistance. And while we wait for Congress to provide the funding, Texas is stepping up and helping out."

