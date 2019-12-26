IGA to discontinue mailing flyers, offers alternative method to see specials

We've all done it - sorted through our mail, tossing what's deemed junk, including flyers, in the trash with nary a second glance. That's why you'll no longer find IGA flyers in your mailbox after the New Year. Josh Tweedie, owner of Mars Hill, Hilltop, and Star City IGA's, says after talking with store management and his wife, it was decided to discontinue the weekly form of advertising. Doing so will help cut expenses at the three stores.

"The flyers was something that's been brought up many times by customers to us saying, you know, too bad you couldn't find another way to get us the information, you know, we feel bad we're throwing these away and you're wasting your money essentially. And so we've been thinking about, you know, it's something that we could do that would be good for the environment, as well as trying to be more cost-effective for us to keep our pricing down and to better advertise ourselves to our customers," says Josh Tweedie.