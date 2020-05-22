Illegal disposal of trash can carry a hefty fine

In some cases, one man's trash is another man's treasure, but all too often it's just that - unwanted trash, that creates a burden for others. Ranger Justin Carney of the Maine Forest Service says garbage belongs in a trash can, not on the ground.

"What it comes down to is the cost of Maine being clean, Maine being beautiful. We all enjoy recreation. We're very fortunate here in Maine that we're able to go on other people's property and recreate, whether it be hunting and fishing or hiking or other activities. But every time that we find litter or we continue to have litter issues on properties, landowners start rescinding that privilege. They start taking away that right. And I think the vast majority of people are very respective of people's - people's grounds, properties, but some aren't," says Justin Carney.