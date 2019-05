The jury found Jon Limary guilty of both aggravated assault and manslaughter.

Limary is charged in the death of Jean Bragdon, who was injured in an altercation in Caribou in October of 2017. Bragdon died after being discharged in November 2017, following post-surgical complications.

The State asked that bail be revoked, however Judge Harold Stewart II ruled that bail continue until Limary's sentencing hearing on June 20th.