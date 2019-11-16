Ice Airborne Through Windshield on 95 in Houlton

On November 16, 2019, Kristin Harmon was driving south on Interstate 95, Houlton. She moved into the left lane to pass a slower moving vehicle driven by Rose Rodriguez. As Kristin was passing, a large chunk of ice came off the top of Rose’s vehicle and went through Kristin’s windshield. Kristin was able to flag down Rose and both pulled to the right side of the Interstate.

Rose was issued a traffic summons for unsecured load on her vehicle. Kristin’s vehicle was towed from the Interstate by York’s of Houlton Towing. No one was injured during this incident.

