Iconic Band The Who Will Play Concert Venue Where 12 People Died Forty Years Ago

- The rock band The Who will play its first Cincinnati area concert since 11 fans died 40 years ago in a pre-show stampede.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band made the announcement Tuesday night, on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy in Cincinnati.

The Who will play April 23 at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena, across the Ohio River 7 miles south of the 1979 concert site.

The band is adding the concert to its “Moving On!” tour 2020 dates.

Guitarist Pete Townshend recently told The Associated Press he’s looking forward to discussing the tragedy in Cincinnati.

Some two dozen other people were injured Dec. 3, 1979, amid confusion and lack of preparation for thousands of fans waiting hours for first-come seats at Riverfront Coliseum.