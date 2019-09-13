If you love apples, you're in luck as Apple season is upon us!

According to The Maine Pomological Society, apple season starts in August and goes until late October.

Tim Prescott, the director of the Presque isle regional career and technical center, says that they have around 3,000 apple trees and about 25 different variety of apples.

He says since last year was a very productive year, it won't be the same result this year.

"Usually when you have a huge producing year like we did last year the following year will be overall will be down a little bit. So we're expecting it to fall off just a little bit cause last year was an incredibly productive year."

Prescott says he hopes the frost holds off and overnight temperatures stay moderate over the next few weeks to help the crop grow.