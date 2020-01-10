CARIBOU, Maine - In May and June of last year, cases of hepatitis A were reported at businesses in Caribou and Presque Isle. As a result, health officials encouraged those who'd eaten at the affected facilities to get the vaccine. Dr. Regen Gallagher says while the initial vaccine offers protection for about 10 years, it's actually part of a two-vaccine series. She says getting the booster now will reduce your risks beyond that time frame.
If you received the hepatitis A vaccine in 2019, it's time to get a booster
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Fri 1:07 PM, Jan 10, 2020