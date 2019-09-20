An event called Illuminate Life was held in Presque Isle ON Thursday, sponsored by the Aroostook Band of Micmacs and Boys and Girls Club, through SAMHSA (SAM - SA) Native Connections. The purpose of the event was to celebrate life through community, connection, and culture. The executive director of NAMI (NAH-ME) Maine, came and spoke on the topic of suicide prevention and education. There was food, music, traditional dance and drumming, along with many different types of crafts, from making your own drum and braiding sweet grass, to making stress balls. Over 150 community members came together to strengthen relationships, build resiliency and help each other heal.