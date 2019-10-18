Impeachment Inquiry Continues as President Trump Tries To Quell Fire on Ukraine Controversy

The White House is offering a shifting new explanation about events at the heart of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry. The White House acknowledges President Donald Trump's decision to hold up military aid to Ukraine was linked to his demand Kyiv investigate the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. The admission from acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday brought swift rebuke from Democrats, who cast Mulvaney's words as an admission of wrongdoing.

