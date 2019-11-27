Washington DC-- The House Judiciary Committee intends to bring in legal experts to examine the constitutional grounds for President Donald Trump’s impeachment when they meet next week. The Judiciary panel has scheduled its first hearing for Dec. 4 as it decides whether to write articles of impeachment against Trump. That committee take over the process handled so far by the Intelligence Committee, which has been investigating Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to take action against his political rivals.
Impeachment Inquiry Moving Forward
