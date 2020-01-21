Improving private health insurance for Maine people and small businesses

LD 2007, The Made for Maine Health Coverage Act, would make some of the most common medical visits free or less costly, simplify shopping for a plan, leverage federal funds to help make premiums more affordable for small businesses, and put Maine in the driver's seat to ensure that all Maine people have clear choices for their coverage. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson says the bill uses a three-pronged approach to improve private health insurance in two markets: the individual market, which serves people who buy their own insurance instead of getting coverage through work or publicly funded programs, and the small group market, which serves small businesses.

