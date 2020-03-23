Increased demand spurs need for more food donations

The Covid-19 virus is causing major changes across the country, with an ever-increasing demand for food - both perishable and non-perishable - as more and more people are staying home. Dixie Shaw, Program Director for Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine, says while she has food available for local pantries, if demand continues at this pace, it won't take long to deplete what's on hand.

"It's just changing rapidly. Sometimes - every day is different but it seems like lately it's hour by hour it changes, because the demand is so incredibly high compared to any other - any other disaster or any other thing we've ever faced," says Dixie Shaw.