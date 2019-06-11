Individual associated with Caribou High School diagnosed with Hepatitis A

RSU 39 was informed Tuesday, June 11th, by the Maine Center for Disease Control that an individual associated with Caribou High School has been officially diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

This individual has no responsibility for any food preparations or handling any food products. The Maine CDC has stressed that the risk of infection is extremely low for other individuals in the school department and community.

Officials with RSU 39 say they will continue to work in partnership with the Maine CDC for any further updates. The health and safety of students and staff remain the school department's highest priority.

NewsSource 8 will be following this story and have more as information becomes available.