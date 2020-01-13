Insurance agency honors police department's wish

In the past, FA Peabody has brought donuts or lunch to the station to honor the men and women of the PIPD. This year, Northern Aroostook District Manager Troy Heald says FA Peabody wanted to take it up a notch. They offered to make a donation on behalf of the Presque Isle Police Department to a charity of their choice. PIPD Chief Laurie Kelly says they chose the 100 Club, a club to support surviving family members of officers and first responders killed in the line of duty.

