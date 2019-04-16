Insurance investigation regarding the UMPI wind turbine fire has concluded

The investigation confirmed that the April 2018 fire was caused by a mechanical failure. The late night fire burned itself out in about 45 minutes, but the turbine was a total loss. The claim will cover the cost of the clean-up, and the wind turbine itself, at its depreciated value. With the insurance claim in process, UMPI officials are exploring alternative energy projects in consultation with the campus's Green Committee. The University is looking into a potential solar array to be built at the wind turbine site, using the infrastructure there to connect to the campus grid. The University is currently looking for a design firm to take on the project.