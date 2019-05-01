Investigation Continues to Identify Driver in Hamden I-95 Fatal Accident

Maine State Police say one person has been killed in a one car fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Hampden Tuesday morning. The car went off the road into a several trees and burst into flames. Now police are continuing to work to identify the driver of that accident. The vehicle is registered in southern Maine and troopers were attempting to determine who was driving it. Motorists told troopers that the vehicle had its four way flashers on as it was driving in the southbound lane.