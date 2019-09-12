Investigation into Presque Isle shooting continues

Jason Alexander is still being sought by police. He is one of three suspects police have now named in the shooting that happened earlier this week.

On Monday morning police were called to Northern Road in Presque Isle after a 911 call came in from a man who said he'd been shot. Since the incident police have been following up on leads from the public which they say have led to the arrest of two of the three suspects.

"We arrested Brittney Britton she is 26 years old. We arrested her on Monday about 12 hours after the incident actually happened. She's been charged with elevated, aggravated assault which is a class A felony, as well as aggravated reckless conduct which is class C felony."

On Tuesday morning Jomo White was arrested at a local residence in Presque Isle.

"He's been charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault as well as aggravated reckless conduct with a fire arm."

Both remain at the Aroostook County jail in Houlton.

"There is still one more person we are out there activity looking for, that's Jason Alexander, well known in the Presque Isle area, we are still seeking him in connection with this entire incident."

The incident happened on tribal land.

"This was an isolated event that did not directly involve tribal members, the victim nor the shooter were members of our tribe, our government has gathered and is taking formal action to improve upon the policies for housing to ensure better safety measures."

While this incident happened on tribal land, the Aroostook Band of Micmacs tribal administrator says this is far from normal activity.

"When tragedy strikes our mind and body gets shocked and in the moment it feels as though it always happens however this is the first time we have ever had a shooting on tribal lands and hopefully the last time."

The victim who has not yet been named remains in hospital in Bangor in stable, but critical condition. Detective Beck says he's been told he will survive his injuries.

