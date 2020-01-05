Iraq’s Parliament calls for expulsion of U.S. troops

A man waves the Iraqi flag while the Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Iran-backed militiamen have withdrawn from the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad after two days of clashes with American security forces. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Updated: Sun 11:08 AM, Jan 05, 2020

BAGHDAD, Iraq - (AP) - Iraq’s Parliament is calling for the expulsion of U.S. troops from the country in reaction to the American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general.

Lawmakers approved a resolution Sunday asking the Iraqi government to end the agreement under which Washington sent forces more than four years ago to help fight the Islamic State group.

A pullout of the estimated 5,200 U.S. troops could cripple the battle against ISIS and allow its resurgence.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
